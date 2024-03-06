GREAT AWAKENING Or GREAT BLINDNESS? Can we take back America?

Can America be taken back or should it even be taken back? What does the Bible actually say? Are we experiencing a great awakening as Alex Jones is telling us? Are we really winning? If so I don't see it. The same corrupt garbage that existed yesterday still exist today. And it just gets worse every 24 hours. So this is in reality is my debunking of Alex Jones Great Awakening part 2 and where I will probably end it.

