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Washingtons 1777 vision tells Americas destiny
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60 views • April 06, 2021
the first 6 minutes of this video deals with boycotts in Georgia. The last 6 minutes or so deals with George Washington's dream at Valley Forge. There are those who debunk the dream. I would say at this very date in time the chance for the dream to come into fruition looks probable!
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