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Speaker Loda Shaw Eclipses 2020 Feb 12 part1b
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4 views • February 20, 2020
Speaker Loda Shaw Eclipses 2020 Feb 12
SCAN - Southern California Astrological Network
All rights reserved, Published with permission by
https://www.AlchemyComputer.com, & https://AlchemyAstrologer.com
Eclipses
Eclipses are among the most dramatic astronomical events when they occur. Solar eclipses occur at new moon and lunar eclipses at full moon only when their alignments occur when the align with the North and South nodes. But even though eclipses are major, they’re actually not that rare. Each year, there are between three to seven eclipses and they often occur in clusters of Solar Eclipse followed by a Lunar one.
Eclipses are one of the tools that the universe uses to get our attention in areas of our life that need alteration and change. They can offer unanticipated surprises and get us to move forward. Eclipses can shake us out of our feelings of conformity so that we can move from one level of maturity to another. Eclipses want us to change, and change we do!
Come out to hear Loda Shaw talk on the value of using both Solar and Lunar Eclipses in the chart for forecasting.
Loda has been involved with the study and teaching of astrology for 30 years. While a student athlete at Ohio University, Loda became curious about the subject of astrology. A 'chance' meeting with a practicing astrologer in New York City during spring break took him from the curiosity stage to becoming a student in one fell swoop. That fascination with the stellar science has motivated Loda to teach, write, and grow an extensive astrological client list. Loda's achievements include:
• Loda was co-founder, together with Judy Johns, of the Los Angeles-based 'Round Art' astrology group in 2001.
• Loda wrote regularly and extensively on sports and astrology in Aquarius Magazine throughout the 1990s.
• He has lectured extensively on the Saturn cycle and how to use it practically in daily life.
• Loda has been an ongoing lecturer for the San Diego Astrological Society and former Vice President, Ncgr San Diego and numerous other astrological groups in the Southern California area since 2015
He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Phoenix.
Loda currently lives and practices his craft of astrology in Oceanside, California
SCAN - Southern California Astrological Network
All rights reserved, Published with permission by
https://www.AlchemyComputer.com, & https://AlchemyAstrologer.com
Eclipses
Eclipses are among the most dramatic astronomical events when they occur. Solar eclipses occur at new moon and lunar eclipses at full moon only when their alignments occur when the align with the North and South nodes. But even though eclipses are major, they’re actually not that rare. Each year, there are between three to seven eclipses and they often occur in clusters of Solar Eclipse followed by a Lunar one.
Eclipses are one of the tools that the universe uses to get our attention in areas of our life that need alteration and change. They can offer unanticipated surprises and get us to move forward. Eclipses can shake us out of our feelings of conformity so that we can move from one level of maturity to another. Eclipses want us to change, and change we do!
Come out to hear Loda Shaw talk on the value of using both Solar and Lunar Eclipses in the chart for forecasting.
Loda has been involved with the study and teaching of astrology for 30 years. While a student athlete at Ohio University, Loda became curious about the subject of astrology. A 'chance' meeting with a practicing astrologer in New York City during spring break took him from the curiosity stage to becoming a student in one fell swoop. That fascination with the stellar science has motivated Loda to teach, write, and grow an extensive astrological client list. Loda's achievements include:
• Loda was co-founder, together with Judy Johns, of the Los Angeles-based 'Round Art' astrology group in 2001.
• Loda wrote regularly and extensively on sports and astrology in Aquarius Magazine throughout the 1990s.
• He has lectured extensively on the Saturn cycle and how to use it practically in daily life.
• Loda has been an ongoing lecturer for the San Diego Astrological Society and former Vice President, Ncgr San Diego and numerous other astrological groups in the Southern California area since 2015
He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Phoenix.
Loda currently lives and practices his craft of astrology in Oceanside, California
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