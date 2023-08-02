Create New Account
☢️💥- Redacted: Scott Ritter Interview: Is NATO nuts? Putin WARNS of nuclear response as NATO readies forces
Published a day ago

Scott Ritter gives his assessment on the Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia and the Nuclear threats form Russia.

"I don't know why the West continues to double down on stupid and support Ukraine, because if Ukraine were to win, you're all going to die. That's a guarantee and it is a guarantee, and I think everybody in the West should reflect on that for a moment."

SOURCE:  https://rumble.com/v3232l8-so-it-was-all-a-lie-in-ukraine-and-they-cant-hide-it-anymore-redacted-with-.html?mref=lzerp&mrefc=16


russiawarukraineredactedscottritter

