Brian Talking with Wild Bill Finlay

Wild Bill is a retired law enforcement officer and former U.S. Marshal who grew up in the mountains of Colorado with a strong faith in God and Country!
After 20 years in law enforcement he attended Bible College and then served on the mission field for several years. Nouthetic Biblical Counseling is a passion for Bill and he has seen amazing life changes in suffering people when they finally got serious about their Christian faith.
He has traveled the world as a security specialist and anti-terrorism specialist.
He now serves as an enthusiastic Tea Party member and is co-founder of the Daytona Beach chapter of Act for America.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.