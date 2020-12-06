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Alex Collier: ET MENTORING - Sub Ita IsabelSoul - Settembre 2009
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60 views • December 06, 2020
Alex Collier è un contattista, il cui rapporto con gli Andromediani provenenti dal sistema stellare di Andromeda è iniziato sin dalla più giovane età.
I messaggi che Alex condivide sono frutto delle esperienze e degli insegnamenti ricevuti direttamente da loro.
Sono messaggi spiritualmente evoluti, di amore, potere e illuminanti.
Vale la pena riproporre oggi i suoi video nonostante li abbia tradotti e sottotitolati in italiano molti, molti anni fa.
Come sempre, a vostro discernimento.
Alex Collier is a contactee and his relationship with the Andromedians from the Andromeda star system began at an early age.
The messages that Alex shares are the result of the experiences and teachings received directly from them.
Their messages are spiritually evolved, of love, power and enlightening.
I believe it is important to re-propose his videos today despite having translated and subtitled them into Italian many, many years ago.
As always, to your discernment.
I messaggi che Alex condivide sono frutto delle esperienze e degli insegnamenti ricevuti direttamente da loro.
Sono messaggi spiritualmente evoluti, di amore, potere e illuminanti.
Vale la pena riproporre oggi i suoi video nonostante li abbia tradotti e sottotitolati in italiano molti, molti anni fa.
Come sempre, a vostro discernimento.
Alex Collier is a contactee and his relationship with the Andromedians from the Andromeda star system began at an early age.
The messages that Alex shares are the result of the experiences and teachings received directly from them.
Their messages are spiritually evolved, of love, power and enlightening.
I believe it is important to re-propose his videos today despite having translated and subtitled them into Italian many, many years ago.
As always, to your discernment.
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