Powerlifting Meet 1st place Full Power Raw 220lb 70-74yrs division
Published 16 hours ago

Iron Grandpa competing in tested Powerlifting Meet. Next Meet in June. Still drug free and pushing the Iron at 70 yrs old. Exercise, lift weights, keep moving. Keep Living !

healthpowerliftingweightlifting after 70life after 70

