Gettr Is a Platform for People Who Stand Up and Defend Their Values

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12/14/2021 Gettr CEO Jason Miller addressed a group at the EU on December 14th and pointed out that Gettr is not a platform limited to centre-right people but one for people who are unwilling to be sheep, who are going to stand up and defend their values.