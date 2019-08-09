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The Different Species of Cannabis
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41 views • August 09, 2019
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What are Sativa, Indica and Ruderalis?... and is Cannabis a genus or a species? if those words sound like gibberish to you, then you need to watch this video. 'Marijuana' is a whole category of different plants and this episode will give you the starting basics to distinguish them apart, both as a beginner grower and as a consumer who is looking to improve knowledge of purchases. In my view, Cannabis is a Genus, with three Species that further break down into sub-species and variations. Since there is argument regarding what qualifies as its own 'species', you have to choose a school of thought when figuring this out. For the purposes of this video we will mash Afghanica and Kafiristanica into the Indica group but I thought they were worth mentioning anyway.
What are Sativa, Indica and Ruderalis?... and is Cannabis a genus or a species? if those words sound like gibberish to you, then you need to watch this video. 'Marijuana' is a whole category of different plants and this episode will give you the starting basics to distinguish them apart, both as a beginner grower and as a consumer who is looking to improve knowledge of purchases. In my view, Cannabis is a Genus, with three Species that further break down into sub-species and variations. Since there is argument regarding what qualifies as its own 'species', you have to choose a school of thought when figuring this out. For the purposes of this video we will mash Afghanica and Kafiristanica into the Indica group but I thought they were worth mentioning anyway.
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