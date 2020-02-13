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Biden Brags He’ll Conquer Gun Owners with F-15’s But What About Afghanistan?
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24 views • February 13, 2020
If Biden wants to unleash the military on gun owners he should listen to Rand Paul & the hearings on our failure in Afghanistan — 19 years, $1 TRILLION & another lost asymmetric war
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