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Iranian crowd chanting, "Seyed Majid, sharpshooter - hit Dimona again!"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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50 views • 3 days ago

"Seyed Majid, sharpshooter — hit Dimona again!"

Iranians flood Wali Asr Square in Tehran celebrating the IRGC strike on Dimona,  chanting the name of the IRGC Aerospace Force commander and calling for another strike!!

The Iranian people thank the armed forces after hitting the Zionist entity with recent missile strikes.

Adding:

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker:

If the Israeli regime cannot intercept missiles over the heavily protected Dimona area, it practically signals the start of a new phase of the conflict: Israel’s skies are undefended.

As a result, it seems the time has come to implement the next pre-planned operations.

Happy Nowruz to the people of Iran.

Adding:

IRGC: Urgent Warning and Evacuation Order

To all residents and citizens in Doha, Qatar:

This area has been used to host U.S. forces and interests, and its media platforms have been promoting violence against the Iranian people. As a result, it is now considered a legitimate target.

Everyone is ordered to leave this area immediately.

Repeated warnings have been issued to your leaders about the dangers of this path, yet they chose blind allegiance, making decisions imposed from outside rather than reflecting the will of their people. Their media outlets have continued to threaten and incite violence against our population.

They bear full responsibility for all consequences.

You have been warned.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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