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060 The Doctrine Of The Law, Predestination & Christian Perfection -- Whats up Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 60
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51 views • November 08, 2021
In Episode 60 we discuss the very important but also very controversial subjects of the Law, predestination and Christian perfection. In the study we look at the definition of sin, understanding of salvation through the Sanctuary, standing without spot or wrinkle and more.
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Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Conflict & Triumph Series Videos:
Pearls of Truth in Settings of Gold / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/MDcU34_OwOs
The Character of God on Trial / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/YnAVWAsOnik
Light Upon the Path / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/OwYKwfEdTCI
Babylon is Fallen Part 1 - Walter Veith - Conflict and Triumph
https://youtu.be/VBxN-PE5PW8
Babylon is Fallen Part 2 / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/jeZ7K3L2E9s
Build me a House – Walter Veith – Conflict and Triumph
https://adtv.watch/watch/build-me-a-h...
QUOTES:
Faith and Works, p. 56.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 510.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 472.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Review and Herald October 10, 1899, paragraph 2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 50.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 488.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
God’s Remnant Church (The Remnant Church), p. 48.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
http://articles.ochristian.com/articl...
0:00 Intro
0:25 Presentation Start
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?ty...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XcZL...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Conflict & Triumph Series Videos:
Pearls of Truth in Settings of Gold / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/MDcU34_OwOs
The Character of God on Trial / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/YnAVWAsOnik
Light Upon the Path / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/OwYKwfEdTCI
Babylon is Fallen Part 1 - Walter Veith - Conflict and Triumph
https://youtu.be/VBxN-PE5PW8
Babylon is Fallen Part 2 / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/jeZ7K3L2E9s
Build me a House – Walter Veith – Conflict and Triumph
https://adtv.watch/watch/build-me-a-h...
QUOTES:
Faith and Works, p. 56.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 510.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 472.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Review and Herald October 10, 1899, paragraph 2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 50.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 488.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
God’s Remnant Church (The Remnant Church), p. 48.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
http://articles.ochristian.com/articl...
0:00 Intro
0:25 Presentation Start
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