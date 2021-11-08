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060 The Doctrine Of The Law, Predestination & Christian Perfection -- Whats up Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 60
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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51 views • November 08, 2021
In Episode 60 we discuss the very important but also very controversial subjects of the Law, predestination and Christian perfection. In the study we look at the definition of sin, understanding of salvation through the Sanctuary, standing without spot or wrinkle and more.

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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Conflict & Triumph Series Videos:
Pearls of Truth in Settings of Gold / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/MDcU34_OwOs

The Character of God on Trial / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/YnAVWAsOnik

Light Upon the Path / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/OwYKwfEdTCI

Babylon is Fallen Part 1 - Walter Veith - Conflict and Triumph
https://youtu.be/VBxN-PE5PW8

Babylon is Fallen Part 2 / Conflict and Triumph - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/jeZ7K3L2E9s

Build me a House – Walter Veith – Conflict and Triumph
https://adtv.watch/watch/build-me-a-h...

QUOTES:
Faith and Works, p. 56.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 510.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 472.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Review and Herald October 10, 1899, paragraph 2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 50.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 488.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

God’s Remnant Church (The Remnant Church), p. 48.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

http://articles.ochristian.com/articl...

0:00 Intro
0:25 Presentation Start
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
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