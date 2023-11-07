⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (7 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(7 November 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/32246), units of the Zapad Group of Forces in cooperation with aviation and artillery defeated five clusters of manpower and hardware of the 54th and 67th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Sinkovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy's losses amounted to 160 troops and two motor vehicles.





▫️ In Krasny Liman direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/32247), the coordinated actions of the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, the strikes of army aviation, and artillery fire repelled the enemy's attack close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). AFU losses amounted to 170 troops killed and wounded, two pickup trucks, as well as one D-30 gun.





▫️ In Donetsk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/32248), units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled seven attacks and inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and hardware close to Razdolovka, Minkovka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). The total enemy losses in this direction amounted to 245 troops killed and wounded, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles.





▫️ In South Donetsk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/32249), units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with army aviation and artillery, inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 128th Brigade of Territorial Defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Ugledar and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy's losses amounted to 70 servicemen, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/32250), units of the Russian Group of Forces, air strikes and artillery fire defeated manpower and hardware of the 33rd, 65th, and 118th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka, and Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region). The daily losses of the enemy amounted to 60 servicemen and three armoured fighting vehicles.





During the counter-battery fight, the following enemy hardware was hit: one M777 artillery system, as well as one U.S.-made M119 towed howitzer.





▫️ In Kherson direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/32250), as a result of fire damage, the enemy's losses amounted to 55 troops killed and wounded, as well as two motor vehicles.





In addition, during the counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were hit.





▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 105 areas during the day.





▫️ Russian air defence systems shot down two aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force: Su-27 near Brigadirovka (Kharkov region) and MiG-29 Roskoshnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, two HIMARS projectiles were intercepted.





In addition, 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted in the areas of Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Panteleymonovka, Peski (Donetsk People's Republic), Mirnoye, Chervonogorka (Zaporozhye region), and Novaya Zburyevka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 527 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,702 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,244 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,182 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,001 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 15,064 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.