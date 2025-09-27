🇬🇧 U.K. TOTALITARIAN KEIR STARMER DECLARES 'MARK OF THE BEAST' DIGITAL I.D. MANDATE

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Can you say Mark of the Beast❓ 👹

https://rumble.com/v1hru91-the-mark-of-the-beast-looks-like-this-close-up.html

📖 Revelation 13:16-18 (https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/13.htm)

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to RECEIVE A MARK in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

They intentionally & treacherously ushered in your invasion knowing it will ruin your country. Then they offer you a Digital I.D. Mark of the Beast "solution". 🤦🏻‍♂️

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2025/sep/26/keir-starmer-digital-id-cards-immigration-borders-reform-uk-politics-live

Starmer talks about how he knows people don't trust them as if mandating Digital I.D.s will help. 🤡

Still don't want to fight huh?

How'd that 2 Million man concert rally parade Tommy Robinson recently held workout for you UK? https://t.me/APFGAC/42581

You're more slaves now than ever, & you wonder why. 😔

All you want to do is have social outings where you meet your favorite Conservative Inc. social media influencers while your country's crumbling & your freedoms are being eroded.

#SignsoftheTimes

