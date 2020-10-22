© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOMEWHERE IN TIME: JFK RESTORED VIDEO TAPE DECLARES WAR ON THE GLOBALIST NWO AGENDA (VIDEO)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
474 views • October 22, 2020
SOMEWHERE IN TIME: JFK RESTORED VIDEO TAPE DECLARES WAR ON THE GLOBALIST NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA - THE POWER OF ZERO (VIDEO)
Did you know that JFK declared we are in a cold war with a secret cabal of globalists? Did you know he identified them pervasive and their tactics? Did you know he set into motion a series of plans of actions to stop them? He could not of been more clear, or forceful on how dangerous they are. He called them a National security threat. Everything he said they are, is occurring before your eyes in full-force. Why didn't the course of American history change after this speech? This speech was buried and revised in the years to come. The next time it surfaced we were in the digital age and somebody came along and "Revised" it! This video has been carefully "un-revised" by combining a unadulterated audio track and synchronized with the video portion. Unfortunately JFK mixed humor and witty banter with the seriousness of his message. He ended up diluting his own message! I have cut all the frivolous banter out of this version that he would of also if he wasn't worried about setting off a national panic! Why is this so important all of a sudden? Because we are in the end-game stage of this Jewish Globalist Communist Cabal Takeover. And that by proving that the Deep State and Shadow Government not only exists but was acted upon by a sitting president. By finally acknowledging the who, what and where of this Globalist Cabal is not a conspiracy nut's invention. You can get your friends and family to watch and get them out of their dream-state!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Power of Zero
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@The%20Power%20Of%20Zero
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Did you know that JFK declared we are in a cold war with a secret cabal of globalists? Did you know he identified them pervasive and their tactics? Did you know he set into motion a series of plans of actions to stop them? He could not of been more clear, or forceful on how dangerous they are. He called them a National security threat. Everything he said they are, is occurring before your eyes in full-force. Why didn't the course of American history change after this speech? This speech was buried and revised in the years to come. The next time it surfaced we were in the digital age and somebody came along and "Revised" it! This video has been carefully "un-revised" by combining a unadulterated audio track and synchronized with the video portion. Unfortunately JFK mixed humor and witty banter with the seriousness of his message. He ended up diluting his own message! I have cut all the frivolous banter out of this version that he would of also if he wasn't worried about setting off a national panic! Why is this so important all of a sudden? Because we are in the end-game stage of this Jewish Globalist Communist Cabal Takeover. And that by proving that the Deep State and Shadow Government not only exists but was acted upon by a sitting president. By finally acknowledging the who, what and where of this Globalist Cabal is not a conspiracy nut's invention. You can get your friends and family to watch and get them out of their dream-state!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Power of Zero
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@The%20Power%20Of%20Zero
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.