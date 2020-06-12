Growing Up Black In A White Town

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I interview my longtime partner, John, about being black in America and ask: Do you face constant systemic racism? What’s Black Lives Matter all about? Race riots, growing up in the whitest town in America, and his (first and only) relationship with a white woman (me).
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