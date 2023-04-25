(SHARE THIS) Info About Fox News & Dominion, Tina Peters Tells About Chinese Troops & Child Sex Trafficking, Jim Caviezel Speech

This is an important video to be shared with as many people as possible so please share it with everyone.
Paul Preston of the New California State movement gives the news on the Fox news and Dominion court settlement which is for a corrupt purpose. Paul plays parts of Tina Peters interviews of Jeff Zink and Shelby Bush telling about the evils going on with child sex trafficking across our Southern border. Portions of a speech by Jim Caviezel are played as well.
Short link to this video that you can share ---> https://bit.ly/ncs-news-4-21-23
