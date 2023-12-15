Former UN official: Biden is inciting genocide (mirrored clip)

Clip mirrored from YouTube channel Useful Idiots at:-





15 Dec 2023 Useful Idiots Full Episodes





International human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber served as the director for the New York office of the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, but resigned over the UN’s failure to stop what he, and others, calls a "textbook case of genocide" in Gaza.













He describes the politicalization of the organization and the West’s refusal to follow international law.













“If you have a message coming from the United States and their western allies that says these rules do not apply to us or to our western friends, or in short-hand, they do not apply to white people, but they do apply to the rest of the world, that is maybe the last nail in the coffin of these international laws.”













“The security council belongs in a Cold War museum,” he says. “It is an entity that empowers five permanent members with a veto that is usually used to prevent any action to the benefit of normal human beings. The US in this case used its veto to prevent ceasefire, and after each veto, thousands of more Palestinians are being massacred in Gaza. It’s an act of complicity.”













So when Israel commits war crimes that are empowered by the US, it is no longer only their crime: “Just to put it simply, this assault on Gaza is being perpetrated by Israel and the United States. The US is a party to this.”













And given that Biden has repeatedly claimed that he saw photos of beheaded babies (even after his staff urged him not to and the White House walked it back), we asked Craig: Can the argument be made that Joe Biden is inciting genocide?













His response: “Absolutely.”













11:45 Craig Mokhiber interview





12:15 Resigning from the UN





20:43 What should the UN do?





30:38 UN staffers protest





34:20 Is it genocide?





46:49 Why is Biden lying?







