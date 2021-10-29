MOTHERS OF DARKNESS CASTLE-CHATEAUX DES AMEROIS-BLACK NOBILITY

Mothers of Darkness Castle - Black Nobility-Holy See is the old Roman EmpireThe rulers do not want you to awaken spiritually. They keep souls occupied with wars, daily struggles and control the masses using Music, Hollywood, TV, BigTech and propaganda. We were born into a cult. Our education system has been programming us using mind control to brainwash us in order to control us. It's time to awaken. Our time on earth is short and we never know how long we really have. Our struggles are spiritual. Our world is run by psychopaths who worship Satan. The bloodline families who control the world live hidden away - the bloodline of Black Nobility.One cannot comprehend the evil that surrounds us. It's time to awaken. Difficult truths are upon us. Those we are taught to trust the most are guilty of sin. The children of darkness are fiercely waging war against us and have decided to show their cards, by now revealing their plans. Children of the light vs Children of the dark.Castle of the dark mother has a cathedral with a dome containing a 1000 points of light. The 1000 points of light that G.H.W. Bush spoke about.Chateaux Des Amerois located in forests of Belgium near border of Luxemborg and France, is also alleged, to be a location for Monarch programming, orgies and child sacrifice. A place of privilege and people capable of getting away with anything, Mother of Darkness castle, is also rumored to be in a Satanic triangle. The castle exemplifies mystery but Illuminati researcher Fritz Springmeier turned up following on pg 205 of book, “Bloodlines of the Illuminati“.The Franklin Cover Up:“…Fritz Springmeier cites a secret castle situated near the village of Muno in Belgium. This castle according to Springmeier, is a center of the occult and has a cathedral with a dome containing 1000 lights. The castle is referred to as the Mothers-of-Darkness castle and Monarch programming is supposedly performed on children there. This castle is also known as the ‘Castle of Kings’. Its real name is ‘Chateau des Amerois’ and it is located in Bouillon (Belgium), near the village of Muno. This castle and its domain, the Muno forest once belonged to Prince Philippe of Saxe-Cobourg-Gotha, Count of Flanders and father of King Albert I. He purchased the property in 1869 to the Marquis van der Noot d’Assche.The castle of Romantic style was built in 1877 for Philippe of Saxe-Cobourg Gotha by the architect Gustave Saintenoy. It has 365 windows. This castle was later bought by Alice Solvay, niece of the Belgian scientist and industrialist Ernest Solvay and today is apparently still owned by the Solvay’s.”These are the same thousand points of light made famous by George H.W. Bush, according to video,” Chateaux Des Amerois – Castle of the Dark Mother.”Belgium represents a clear power center of mind control and child abuse. Noreen Gosch, whose son Johnny abducted in eighties, suspects he was subjected to mind control at Offutt AFB in Nebraska. In testimony (pg 3, pdf), Gosch shares belief Monarch programming located at military bases, stretching all the way to NATO in Brussels, Belgium. Paul Bonacci, child abuse victim, involved in the Franklin Scandal circa 1980s Omaha NE, rumored to have traveled to Belgium. Pedophilia represents a grim degeneration that requires vigilance to be held in check. It seems apparent, if allowed to spread a rising tide of pedophilia can span globe, to communicate its degenerate inhumanity!It's time to awaken. Difficult truths are upon us. Those we are taught to trust the most are guilty of sin. The children of darkness are fiercely waging war against us and have decided to show their cards, by now revealing their plans. Children of the light vs Children of the dark.Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but againstprincipalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in HIGH [places]