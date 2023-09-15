Episode 94: "Kari Lake: Unafraid"

Kari Lake was the guest speaker at the September 2023 meeting of the Oklahoma City Republican Women's Club. She was very well received and delivered an incredible and inspiring message of hope in the face of the many challenges that we are facing both now and in the days ahead!
