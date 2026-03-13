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Israeli media; the fall of several projectiles from a fragmentation missile in the center of Israel.
Adding: Israeli media: An Iranian missile hits a three-story building in Shoham, southeast of Tel Aviv, and a fire breaks out at the scene.
Israeli media: It is estimated that Hezbollah possesses around 25,000 rockets and missiles.
Adding:
It's clear now what Trump was talking about when he mentioned an "unprecedented attack on Iran" in the near future.
Three more B-1 bombers have arrived at the British airbase in Fairford.
There are already a total of 12 B1 bombers and 6 B52 bombers at the base.
Not a single European country is ready to send its navy to escort ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the FT.