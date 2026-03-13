Israeli media; the fall of several projectiles from a fragmentation missile in the center of Israel.

Adding: Israeli media: An Iranian missile hits a three-story building in Shoham, southeast of Tel Aviv, and a fire breaks out at the scene.

Israeli media: It is estimated that Hezbollah possesses around 25,000 rockets and missiles.

Adding:

It's clear now what Trump was talking about when he mentioned an "unprecedented attack on Iran" in the near future.

Three more B-1 bombers have arrived at the British airbase in Fairford.

There are already a total of 12 B1 bombers and 6 B52 bombers at the base.

Not a single European country is ready to send its navy to escort ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the FT.