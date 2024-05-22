Wyoming Police - British Pubs Closing - Pump Your Own Gas

Wyoming Sheriff Uses Billboard To Attract Denver Cops After City Defunded Police





Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak put up a billboard in Denver to attract cops who may be "frustrated" after that city defunded its police by $8.4 million. The billboard also emphasizes that breaking the law is still illegal in Wyoming.





A Wyoming sheriff is trying to recruit deputies by posting a billboard in Denver, Colorado.





“Work in Wyoming where breaking the law is STILL ILLEGAL & cops are still funded,” reads a billboard the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office placed near downtown Denver.





https://cowboystatedaily.com/2024/05/13/wyoming-sheriff-uses-billboard-to-attract-frustrated-denver-cops/









Why British pubs are closing, and how we can save them





Campaigners are calling for action to stop the trickle of pub closures turning into a flood.





An average of 18 pubs a week are shutting down, according to research by Camra (Campaign for Real Ale), which puts much of the blame on a “triple whammy” tax burden.





Rising business rates, which have also struck retailers on the high street, have combined with VAT and “one of the highest rates of beer duty across Europe” to put pub landlords under a strain they are finding it difficult to withstand, Camra says.





https://inews.co.uk/news/uk/british-pubs-closing-how-we-can-save-them-138877









Pubs closure warning: 'My energy bill went to £35,000 from £13,000'





Pubs across the UK will be forced to close due to energy costs soaring by as much as 300%, brewery bosses have said.





Leaders of six of the country's largest breweries have called for "immediate government intervention" on sky-high energy bills this winter.





The landlord of one pub in Essex told the BBC that his energy costs had risen from about £13,000 a year to £35,000.





https://www.bbc.com/news/business-62688692









Why Biden might be happy to debate Trump in June





In the span of four hours on Wednesday, a plan to hold two presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump went from rumour to reality.





While some details still need to be hammered out, it appears the Democratic and Republican candidates will face off twice, on 27 June and 10 September. Usually the debates are in September and October.





Mr Trump, who has for months been calling for a debate "anytime, anywhere", got what he wanted. Mr Biden, meanwhile, got to set the terms of their meetings.





https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-69023014









Jon Stewart drags Mary Trump on ‘The Daily Show’ after calling host ‘danger to democracy’





Jon Stewart dragged Mary Trump on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show” after the former president’s niece called the TV host a “danger to democracy” after returning to the late-night talk show after a nine-year hiatus.





Stewart kicked off his return to the hosting chair by taking aim at both Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s ages as part of a 20-minute dialogue on the 11 p.m. Comedy Central show.





https://nypost.com/2024/02/20/us-news/jon-stewart-ridicules-mary-trump-on-the-daily-show/









Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951





All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.





The new law, House Bill 2426, signed Friday by Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek went into effect immediately, leaving New Jersey as the only state in the US where service station customers can’t pump their own fuel.





https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/06/us/oregon-drivers-pump-own-fuel-law/index.html