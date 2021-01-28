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US High School Softball Featuring: Isabella Farina Class of 2022 Outfielder
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40 views • January 28, 2021
This episode of the US High School Sports Show is brought to you by:
Tewksbary Hitting
Stop wasting your talent and your time. For less than the price of a private lesson (and a fraction of the cost of a new bat!) begin your journey to learning about Elite Swing Mechanics and give your career the best opportunity possible! Plus, there is a money-back guarantee so you really have nothing to lose.
Once you learn this stuff, there’s no going back! Get after it today at https://bit.ly/2YcRqCJ
On today's show we featuring another outstanding student-athlete. This '22 grad will wow you with her hitting skills and speed.
Then we explore your elite swing mechanics with the one and only Bobby Tewksbary. Enjoy!
From Cool Sports & Talk
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Tewksbary Hitting
Stop wasting your talent and your time. For less than the price of a private lesson (and a fraction of the cost of a new bat!) begin your journey to learning about Elite Swing Mechanics and give your career the best opportunity possible! Plus, there is a money-back guarantee so you really have nothing to lose.
Once you learn this stuff, there’s no going back! Get after it today at https://bit.ly/2YcRqCJ
On today's show we featuring another outstanding student-athlete. This '22 grad will wow you with her hitting skills and speed.
Then we explore your elite swing mechanics with the one and only Bobby Tewksbary. Enjoy!
From Cool Sports & Talk
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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