American War Crime

On this day 13 years ago, Julian Assange released a video testifying to American war crimes in Iraq.



In the video, US troops fire on Iraqi civilians. Journalists Said Chmag and Namir Nur-Eldin were shot dead from an Apache helicopter. Several other civilians are killed to the chuckles of the US military.



Now Assange faces up to 175 years in prison for this publication.



