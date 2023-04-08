Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
American War Crime
175 views
channel image
Roobs Flyers
Published Yesterday |

On this day 13 years ago, Julian Assange released a video testifying to American war crimes in Iraq.

In the video, US troops fire on Iraqi civilians.  Journalists Said Chmag and Namir Nur-Eldin were shot dead from an Apache helicopter.  Several other civilians are killed to the chuckles of the US military.

Now Assange faces up to 175 years in prison for this publication.

Join Roobs Flyers

http://roobsflyers.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers

Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers

Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

Keywords
julian assangeiraqamerican war crimes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket