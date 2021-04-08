Mike Adams shares the TRUTH about Nutrition 101, Holistic Medicine, Real Science, & Natural Healing Modalities

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
There may be no group more intolerant than the pharmaceutical industry. Rather than acknowledge the importance of nutrition and holistic medicine, they ignore the scientific method and dictate their own science. In this clip, Mike Adams “The Health Ranger” explains why we need to keep exploring natural ways to heal. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn why the modern cancer industry is terrified of people who do their own research.