Oliver Stone - Russia is Stronger and Winning this War - Corrupt Process in the US - We're Not Getting the Truth - Like Sheep to a Conclusion
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Oliver Stone:

- As soon as the talk about the war in Ukraine comes up, you are covered with propaganda. Especially Western propaganda, extremely one-sided, where everything immediately becomes anti-Russian. In fact, Russia is stronger and winning this war. It takes over, but you and I, in the West, do not know. We have no idea what is really going on because our war news is a lie.

