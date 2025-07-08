BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The British Edda Ep 8 Ad-Thor, Eve, Cain Defeat the EVIL Semites
Ba'al Busters
Ba'al Busters
306 followers
29 views • 2 days ago

4.20.2025 (I Know What You Did Last Sumer) IT'S BACK!!! After 4+ years deleted, YT gave me back my old channel less about 53 videos they deleted from it, and about 1,000 subs short of what it had before they stole it.  Subscribe there NOW and let's REBUILD where people gather.

Happy Birthday Mom... and Hitler. Happy Easter to the rest of you, especially if you're Muslim, Jehovah-Thor's Witnesses, and Seventh-Day Adventists.

Baldr is slain, El/Frigg/Tiamat the sorceress matriarch attempts to flee by boat and they harpoon the beeotch, and drag her ashore. So... She's dead. Adam-Thor and his son Cain go on to elevate mankind after their long languishing under the terror of the Edenite cult (Saturn) of human sacrifice and unspeakable, unprovoked cruelty. As we continue on the Appendix I, we are seeing all the cross referencing proofs of the Edda in the carvings across multiple kingdoms of our Gothic ancestors.

A Message for the Future

Is a Message of the Past

Get My Book and More here:

https://SemperFryLLC.com

Keywords
adammichaelthorevekalicainsumereddatiamatheidimedeabaldrphilologywaddellwodanthe british eddalaurence austine waddellmiok
