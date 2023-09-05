Steve Bannon War Room | Ken Paxton is on Trial for One Reason

Ken Paxton is on Trial for One Reason:
Steve Bannon says @KenPaxtonTX committed the mortal sins of supporting President Trump and moving immediately to contest the 2020 presidential election. Paxton also committed another mortal sin. He ended George P. Bush's political career and, in the process, antagonized the Bush apparatus.
Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #WarRoom here: https://rumble.com/v3f43d0-war-room-live-pm-show-9-5-23.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.