Steve Bannon War Room | Ken Paxton is on Trial for One Reason
Published 20 hours ago

Ken Paxton is on Trial for One Reason:


Steve Bannon says @KenPaxtonTX committed the mortal sins of supporting President Trump and moving immediately to contest the 2020 presidential election. Paxton also committed another mortal sin. He ended George P. Bush's political career and, in the process, antagonized the Bush apparatus.


Keywords
texaswar roomsteve bannonon trialken paxton

