Truth and Righteousness

The Righteous Is Removed From The Earth and you won't know it because these people are hated tribulation saints.
Isaiah 57:1
King James Version
The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.