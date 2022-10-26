Interview with John Dyslin the author of NEHEMIAH STRONG

In this video I have a spirited, iron-sharpening visit with my new friend John Dyslin, who spent the last two years writing a book entitled: "Nehemiah Strong" The book is an excellent field manual for equipping, encouraging, edifying, and strengthening believers in these last days.
To learn more about John and to purchase his book "Nehemiah Strong," visit his website at: JohnDyslin.com
For a 10% discount on his book, use coupon code: BREAKER1
“Nehemiah Strong offers a plethora of information on a diverse range of topics! And is an excellent read for being truly edified!” – Robert Breaker
