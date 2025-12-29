You Are Being Scammed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Private Equity Veterinary Scam Making You Poorer & Killing Your Pets
* Why is it suddenly so expensive to take your dog to the vet?
* Here is a hint: private equity.
* Joe Spector, co-founder of Hims and CEO of Dutch (a veterinary telehealth company), on the solution.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 December 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-joe-spector