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Psalm 46:1-3 God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.
This poetry in prayer is inspired by Psalm 46:1-3.
Source: https://shalom101.com/when-times-are-rough/
When times are rough and no one seems to care.
I call upon you, my God.
When things are tough and no aid ever arrives.
The scripture is my protector and rod.
When astray and trouble seem to abound,
May your word be my comfort and hope.
When the grounds quake and the waves overflow,
Know that our refuge is you.
Therefore we will not fear, though we tremble.
Though downtrodden, we will not bow down to other gods.
In our weakness, we will come out victorious.
Victorious we are, under the banner of Jesus, our King.
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