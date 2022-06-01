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Father James Altman Unplugged—Father James Altman
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112 views • June 01, 2022
It was a Tuesday like any other. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, and Pastor James Altman mounted the pulpit at St. James the Lesser in LaCrosse, WI, to deliver his homily for daily Mass.
The topic was on how being a practicing Catholic and a devoted Democrat are incompatible. Delivered in his characteristic passion and clarity, it went viral. To say the least.
It led ultimately to a clash with his Bishop, William Callahan.
Father Altman was accused—wait for it—of being “divisive and ineffective” as a pastor, and removed from the parish, his priestly faculties suspended. There is a case pending from Rome regarding his status and future. His predicament as a “canceled priest” is a sign of the times in the Catholic Church.
Clergy and lait have much to learn from his witness to the truth of the one, holy, Catholic, and apostolic Faith. This interview was conducted in front of a live audience at a private event for members of Coffin Nation in and around Orange County.
In this Interview You Will Learn
👉Why Altman doubled down on calling out the anti-life, anti-Catholic nature of the Democratic Party platform, come what may
👉How courage is the most rare, and most needed, virtue today
👉Why the roots of the present Catholic crisis are over 100 years old but ramped up with Vatican II
👉Altman’s thoughts on the validity of Francis’ “papacy”
👉How priests need to band together intentionally
👉Why Altman remains hard-nosed about how bad things will get but hope-filled on God’s merciful presence and victory
👉Q&A open forum from audience members!
Resources
👉Father James Altman’s website and link to Blood of Martyrs donation page. https://jfaltman.org/donate
👉His homily on Why You Can’t Be Catholic and Democrat, Period. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-7eoTN2vNM
👉Let Freedom Ring: A 40-Day Tactical Training for Freedom from the Devil by Father James Altman, Father Richard Heilman, and Father William Peckman https://amzn.to/3Nh2nud
The topic was on how being a practicing Catholic and a devoted Democrat are incompatible. Delivered in his characteristic passion and clarity, it went viral. To say the least.
It led ultimately to a clash with his Bishop, William Callahan.
Father Altman was accused—wait for it—of being “divisive and ineffective” as a pastor, and removed from the parish, his priestly faculties suspended. There is a case pending from Rome regarding his status and future. His predicament as a “canceled priest” is a sign of the times in the Catholic Church.
Clergy and lait have much to learn from his witness to the truth of the one, holy, Catholic, and apostolic Faith. This interview was conducted in front of a live audience at a private event for members of Coffin Nation in and around Orange County.
In this Interview You Will Learn
👉Why Altman doubled down on calling out the anti-life, anti-Catholic nature of the Democratic Party platform, come what may
👉How courage is the most rare, and most needed, virtue today
👉Why the roots of the present Catholic crisis are over 100 years old but ramped up with Vatican II
👉Altman’s thoughts on the validity of Francis’ “papacy”
👉How priests need to band together intentionally
👉Why Altman remains hard-nosed about how bad things will get but hope-filled on God’s merciful presence and victory
👉Q&A open forum from audience members!
Resources
👉Father James Altman’s website and link to Blood of Martyrs donation page. https://jfaltman.org/donate
👉His homily on Why You Can’t Be Catholic and Democrat, Period. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-7eoTN2vNM
👉Let Freedom Ring: A 40-Day Tactical Training for Freedom from the Devil by Father James Altman, Father Richard Heilman, and Father William Peckman https://amzn.to/3Nh2nud
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