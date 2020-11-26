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Episode 9 - The Truth About Healthcare in America
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21 views • November 26, 2020
I have several healthcare-related episodes in the works including one on Obamacare, one on socialized medicine, and one on healthcare reform. In order to lay the groundwork for those future episodes, I thought it was important to discuss healthcare in America in general and dispel some myths or lies or propaganda (depending on your perspective). If you listen to the the mainstream media, liberal think tanks, or national Democrats, you are left believing that the American healthcare system is no better than some third world countries.
While the bashing of the American healthcare system has been relentless, is it the truth? Listen and find out!
While the bashing of the American healthcare system has been relentless, is it the truth? Listen and find out!
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