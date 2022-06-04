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6/3/2022 Miles Guo: The rivalry between the US and Communist China is inevitable! The CCP wants to wait till its GDP surpasses that of the US, then Taiwan will voluntarily submit to Communist China. Now “Xi the Sun” has completely ruined the economy of mainland China, so the CCP has to go with its old plan, passing a legislation that will justify its invasion of Taiwan; the policy making of the US will always have the interest of financial groups in mind