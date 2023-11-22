LAST WORDS OF DAVID AND HIS MIGHTY MEN 2. SAMUEL 23:1-39

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 23:1-39. In this poem, David did not describe the great things that he had done. But he described what God had done for him. David wrote this poem when he was old. It was his last official statement to the Israelites. David had been a good king. And David gave the honour for his success to God. David wanted people in the future to know that. When he was young, he was an ordinary person. But God established him as the most important person in Israel. God made David the king.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au