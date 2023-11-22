Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LAST WORDS OF DAVID AND HIS MIGHTY MEN 2. SAMUEL 23:1-39
channel image
Calvary Melbourne Australia
105 Subscribers
16 views
Published 15 hours ago

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 23:1-39. In this poem, David did not describe the great things that he had done. But he described what God had done for him. David wrote this poem when he was old. It was his last official statement to the Israelites. David had been a good king. And David gave the honour for his success to God. David wanted people in the future to know that. When he was young, he was an ordinary person. But God established him as the most important person in Israel. God made David the king.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesus christking davidalmighty god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket