Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ITV News' health and science editor Emily Morgan has died after short battle with lung cancer
289 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

🚨ITV News journalist for the Propaganda machine Emily Morgan has died from lung cancer.

She was the channel's health and science editor - playing a key role in its coverage of the CONVID pandemic - and her career with the broadcaster spanned more than two decades. Sounds like it was VAXX induced Turbo Cancer, being a health journalist for the MSM, no doubt she was a vaxx zealot....

Further Info:

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/itv-emily-morgan-dies-battle-lung-cancer-b1084172.html

Mirrored - News Plus

Keywords
itvturbo cancerhealth and science editoremily morgan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket