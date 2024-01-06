Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Fascinating Health Benefits of Methylene Blue - Dr. Eric Berg





Methylene blue is not a natural remedy but has some fascinating properties.





Learn more about the potential health benefits of methylene blue.





0:00 Introduction: Is methylene blue good or bad?

0:10 What is methylene blue?

0:53 Methylene blue dosages

1:37 Methylene blue benefits

2:30 How methylene blue works

4:07 Methylene blue contraindications

4:45 Learn more about mitochondria!





Today we’re going to talk about methylene blue. I haven’t talked about this before because it’s not a natural remedy—it’s actually a synthetic drug. However, it has some interesting properties.





Methylene blue is sold over the counter and has been around for a very long time. It was the first fully synthetic drug in medicine, one of the first antibiotics, and one of the first antipsychotic drugs.





It was also used for malaria and is currently used for cyanide poisoning and carbon monoxide poisoning. In low doses, methylene blue acts as an antioxidant.





Methylene blue can potentially help with certain conditions, including:

• Septic shock

• Anaphylaxis

• Viruses

• Fatigue

• Brain fog

• Memory loss

• Depression

• Candida

• Nerve degeneration

• Gout

• Mitochondrial dysfunction

• Inflammation





If you decide to try methylene blue, I suggest getting the USP pharmaceutical grade one percent solution. This will give you about 0.5 mg per drop.





Someone taking an SSRI would not want to take methylene blue. Check with your doctor before taking something like this for any other contraindications.





Original Video Source And Credit To: https://bit.ly/4aOkFQ4





