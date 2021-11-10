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YAHS Amightywind Ministry! Party On 27! Another Year of Victory In YAHUSHUA! Laughter Doeth Good Like Good Medicine (mirrored)
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31 views • November 10, 2021
this is a mirrored video
Continue celebrating with us the 27th year of this Ministry online #preachingtheGospel! Celebrating all year round :) #MessianicJewishPentecostalMinistry #27years
(The birthday of the ministry website #AmightyWind.com April 4th coincides with Prophet Elisheva's birthday too.)
Part 1 https://youtu.be/dFVdL3jNzv0
For over 27 years this Messianic Jewish, Pentecostal Ministry has preached the #Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and brought multimillions of souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH WHO is the WAY, the TRUTH, and the LIFE (Jn 14:6)! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH is the ONLY ONE by WHOM we are saved through repentance and turning away from sin (Acts 4:12). More than 52 languages with “Proof Behind the Prophecies.” Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu has stood tall through the power and strength of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH despite relentless attacks from the reprobate enemies. The gates of hell could not prevail against YAH’S Ministry Instead Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu has only grown stronger and bolder AmightyWind Ministry has only prospered and flourished by the Victorious Hands of ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH & the RUACH HA KODESH alone. All Praise, Glory and Honor to YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH & THE RUACH HA KODESH Now and Forever Amen
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;t=0s
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;t=0s
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here & also subscribe to my Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
Continue celebrating with us the 27th year of this Ministry online #preachingtheGospel! Celebrating all year round :) #MessianicJewishPentecostalMinistry #27years
(The birthday of the ministry website #AmightyWind.com April 4th coincides with Prophet Elisheva's birthday too.)
Part 1 https://youtu.be/dFVdL3jNzv0
For over 27 years this Messianic Jewish, Pentecostal Ministry has preached the #Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and brought multimillions of souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH WHO is the WAY, the TRUTH, and the LIFE (Jn 14:6)! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH is the ONLY ONE by WHOM we are saved through repentance and turning away from sin (Acts 4:12). More than 52 languages with “Proof Behind the Prophecies.” Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu has stood tall through the power and strength of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH despite relentless attacks from the reprobate enemies. The gates of hell could not prevail against YAH’S Ministry Instead Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu has only grown stronger and bolder AmightyWind Ministry has only prospered and flourished by the Victorious Hands of ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH & the RUACH HA KODESH alone. All Praise, Glory and Honor to YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH & THE RUACH HA KODESH Now and Forever Amen
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;t=0s
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;t=0s
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here & also subscribe to my Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
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