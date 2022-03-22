FDA and CDC Cover Up the Truth About Adverse Vaccine Reactions

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03/19/2022 Naomi Wolf: The Pfizer documents forced into the public domain by the court show that the CCP virus vaccine caused thousands of cases of adverse reactions, and that the FDA and CDC and other relevant authorities concealed this information from the public, saying that the vaccine was safe and effective.