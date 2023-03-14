Create New Account
House Oversight Chair subpoenas bank records for Hunter Biden business associates
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
Chairman James Comer and Oversight Committee Republicans are investigating the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality.


As of today, House Oversight Chairman James Comer has reportedly subpoenaed Bank of America asking for records relating to three of Hunter Biden’s business associates, the committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin, disclosed in a letter sent to Comer on Sunday.


https://rumble.com/v2cxz70-house-oversight-chair-subpoenas-bank-records-for-hunter-biden-business-asso.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4 

Keywords
ccpjames comertrump was rightbiden crime familybiden regimesubpeonas

