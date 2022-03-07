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Dr. Laibow vs. Dr. WHO? The “G” Word
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40 views • March 07, 2022
“Depopulation” = Genocide.
Info on the Anti-Vax/Anti-Mask Cards:
https://www.nsfmarketplace.com/mainstore/
"10 Colloidal Silver Benefits and Uses Backed By Science" Huffington Post, 7/26/2016
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/9-silver-benefits-and-uses-backed-by-science_b_5797d100e4b0b3e2427d2c65
"77 holistic practitioners now dead since 2015: This is beyond strange, they are dropping like flies and MSM ignores them" Natural News, 11/15/17
https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-11-15-77-holistic-practitioners-now-dead-since-2015-this-is-beyond-strange-they-are-dropping-like-flies-and-msm-ignores-them.html
"Unintended Holistic Doctor Death Series: Over 100 Dead" Health Nut News, 3/13/16
https://www.healthnutnews.com/recap/
Info on the Anti-Vax/Anti-Mask Cards:
https://www.nsfmarketplace.com/mainstore/
"10 Colloidal Silver Benefits and Uses Backed By Science" Huffington Post, 7/26/2016
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/9-silver-benefits-and-uses-backed-by-science_b_5797d100e4b0b3e2427d2c65
"77 holistic practitioners now dead since 2015: This is beyond strange, they are dropping like flies and MSM ignores them" Natural News, 11/15/17
https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-11-15-77-holistic-practitioners-now-dead-since-2015-this-is-beyond-strange-they-are-dropping-like-flies-and-msm-ignores-them.html
"Unintended Holistic Doctor Death Series: Over 100 Dead" Health Nut News, 3/13/16
https://www.healthnutnews.com/recap/
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