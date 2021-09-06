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Luc Montagnier - "i am outraged that we want to vaccinated our children"
TruthAndFreedom1
TruthAndFreedom1
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"FAKE PROPHETS"
What is the moral of the people who speak of Gesara and who say that this war between good and evil is ending and then ask for money for their "work"? In more than 1 year I built a blog, lots of channels, some of them banned from Facebook, Youtube, etc and I never earned a cent and every day I posted content and refused the Illuminatti agreement.
Yes, I am poor! Don't forget that "false prophets" comes in the bible. They are the ones who are making money from lies and the misfortune of others! "QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"
Keywords
trumpvaccinesfamoushollywoodpedophilia5gchemtrailaipelosinwobidencabalteslailluminatiadrenochromepizzagatebill gatesfaucicoronaviruslock downcovid19hydroxychloroquineklaus schwabbig reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy