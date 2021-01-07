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Are You Paying Attention. More evidence of coup!
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155 views • January 07, 2021
Rob Skiba has another video showing Demoncrap Chuckie Humor calling January 6 as a DAY OF EMPHEMY!! against all law biding American citizens. Comparing the Pearl Harbor attack where over 2000 sailors were slaughtered to the 6th of January. Being a film maker he shows inside the Capitol building professional camera equipment setup filming as the so called blood hungry mob walking gently down the velvet roped off carpet and police gazing as spectators. It was a little to hot to handle so You Tube would not let it be uploaded to my hard drive which I have been doing for a year! I hate to say it folks, they own us and not a shot has been fired!
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