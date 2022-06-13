Press charges against Shi Zhengli and the NIAID massively globally

All links to the studies and webpages used in this video:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vbniZ_d9zqWkFZqlPGhf36hIvzNF8fMe/view?usp=sharing





Main studies used:

Nerd Has Power - Blog

https://nerdhaspower.weebly.com/blog

New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7360473/

STUDY: SARS-CoV-2 Is an Unrestricted Bioweapon: A Truth Revealed through Uncovering a Large-Scale, Organized Scientific Fraud

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/SARS-CoV-2-Is-an-Unrestricted-Bioweapon-A-Truth-Revealed-through-Uncovering-a-Large-Scale,-Organized-Scientific-Fraud-The-2nd-Yan-Report:5





NIH admits US funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan

https://nypost.com/2021/10/21/nih-admits-us-funded-gain-of-function-in-wuhan-despite-faucis-repeated-denials/

U.S. government gave $3.7million grant to Wuhan lab that experimented on coronavirus source bats | Daily Mail Online

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211291/U-S-government-gave-3-7million-grant-Wuhan-lab-experimented-coronavirus-source-bats.html

Fauci’s NIAID Shielded Wuhan Bat Research Grant From Government Oversight

https://www.nationandstate.com/2021/04/06/faucis-niaid-shielded-wuhan-bat-research-grant-from-government-oversight/

US Grant To Wuhan Lab To Enhance Bat-Based Coronaviruses Was Never Scrutinized By HHS Review Board, NIH Says | The Daily Caller

https://dailycaller.com/2021/04/04/nih-gain-of-function-anthony-fauci-review-board-wuhan-lab/

COVID-19 BIOWEAPON | Simone Super Energy

https://www.simonesuperenergy.com/covid-19-bioweapon/