Press charges against Shi Zhengli and the NIAID massively globally

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All links to the studies and webpages used in this video:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vbniZ_d9zqWkFZqlPGhf36hIvzNF8fMe/view?usp=sharing
Main studies used:
Nerd Has Power - Blog
https://nerdhaspower.weebly.com/blog
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7360473/
STUDY: SARS-CoV-2 Is an Unrestricted Bioweapon: A Truth Revealed through Uncovering a Large-Scale, Organized Scientific Fraud
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/SARS-CoV-2-Is-an-Unrestricted-Bioweapon-A-Truth-Revealed-through-Uncovering-a-Large-Scale,-Organized-Scientific-Fraud-The-2nd-Yan-Report:5
NIH admits US funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan
https://nypost.com/2021/10/21/nih-admits-us-funded-gain-of-function-in-wuhan-despite-faucis-repeated-denials/
U.S. government gave $3.7million grant to Wuhan lab that experimented on coronavirus source bats | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211291/U-S-government-gave-3-7million-grant-Wuhan-lab-experimented-coronavirus-source-bats.html
Fauci’s NIAID Shielded Wuhan Bat Research Grant From Government Oversight
https://www.nationandstate.com/2021/04/06/faucis-niaid-shielded-wuhan-bat-research-grant-from-government-oversight/
US Grant To Wuhan Lab To Enhance Bat-Based Coronaviruses Was Never Scrutinized By HHS Review Board, NIH Says | The Daily Caller
https://dailycaller.com/2021/04/04/nih-gain-of-function-anthony-fauci-review-board-wuhan-lab/
COVID-19 BIOWEAPON | Simone Super Energy