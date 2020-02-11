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Don’t Fudge the Numbers
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15 views • February 11, 2020
Don’t skip sets and reps, if your workout calls for 10 reps... do 10 reps. If you’re skipping things in your workout and justifying it to yourself, subconsciously you’re okaying this behavior and there’s a danger of it bleeding over into other aspects of your life. Stick with your plan. Do what it says. Don’t fudge the numbers.
https://alexarionfitness.com
#fitnesscoach #fitnessmotivation #exercisemotivation #exercise #healthandfitness #healthandfitnessjourney #healthandfitnesscoach
https://alexarionfitness.com
#fitnesscoach #fitnessmotivation #exercisemotivation #exercise #healthandfitness #healthandfitnessjourney #healthandfitnesscoach
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