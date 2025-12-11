🔥Tucker Carlson calls FBI to come clean on Kirk's assassination - clip from 5 minute TCN video, Dec 10th

🔥 Tucker Carlson calls FBI to come clean on Kirk's assassination

He accused the FBI of hiding behind "national security" instead of doing its job: telling the American people what happened.

"No American is under some moral obligation to believe everything the government tells you," he argued, pointing to the FBI's "long documented track record of committing crimes, participating illegally in our political system, manufacturing crimes, and distorting justice."

The public has an obligation to demand proofs: "Convince us what happened. That's your job. And we shouldn't accept anything less."

Until the FBI meets that burden, Carlson urged sustained skepticism — because when the truth is withheld, "new explanations fill the vacuum."



