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Men of 5th Dimension: 5D Girl Talk w/Von Galt
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22 views • September 19, 2021
Enjoy this snippet from the interview of 'California & Mr. Biffles Show' with the author, Von Galt. In this segment, Von and Cali go over men in the 5th dimension and how you can notice when the men in your life are a different version of who they were in a previous parallel reality. It's candid girl talk about personal Mandela Effects.
We get a unique perspective on the Mandela Effect, matrix glitches, and parallel people from Buddhist author, Von Galt. Von spent 40 years studying the ascension of Earth into the 5th dimension. 40 years in manifesting parallel realities through Buddhism/Hinduism, 20 years following consciousness research in academia, and she spent the last 5 years as a hypnosis practitioner which further confirms what is going on.
Von is expected to publish her three-volume book series from her 2012 blog articles on this HUGE topic later this summer. Be on the look-out for book 1 of, "Buddhist Mandalas: 5D Awakening with Sacred Geometry".
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://youtu.be/nvc44RyqrOU
For more about the California & Mr. Biffles Show:
Join Society's Rejects on Discord - https://discord.gg/GhQNgJu
The new Mandela Effects Chat Live January/February 2020 with California and Mr.Biffles on The California and Mr.Biffles Show!
We cover philosophy, bible changes, theology, meditation, manifestation, aliens, ufo, history, glitch in the matrix, Reddit Mandela effects M.E. me, etc and more.
Join Society's Rejects on Discord - https://discord.gg/GhQNgJu
Follow California on Sound Cloud - https://soundcloud.com/californiaglass
Donate on PayPal - [email protected]
Jacob Israel's Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/ThomasCalls
_____________________________________________________
More about Von's work:
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Below are the links to Princeton University's Global Consciousness Project. The basic way of reading the data graph is if the Earth's Schumann frequency hits the blue line then she piked and raised her magnetic frequencies. Otherwise, it's flatline and the event did not excite her or the collective consciousness of the group of people in that area of the world where the RNG, Random Number Generators are organizing ahead of the next heartfelt event.
https://bit.ly/30W7yZR
Older data events from the last 20 years that I have been following and found fascinating.
http://noosphere.princeton.edu/result...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
We get a unique perspective on the Mandela Effect, matrix glitches, and parallel people from Buddhist author, Von Galt. Von spent 40 years studying the ascension of Earth into the 5th dimension. 40 years in manifesting parallel realities through Buddhism/Hinduism, 20 years following consciousness research in academia, and she spent the last 5 years as a hypnosis practitioner which further confirms what is going on.
Von is expected to publish her three-volume book series from her 2012 blog articles on this HUGE topic later this summer. Be on the look-out for book 1 of, "Buddhist Mandalas: 5D Awakening with Sacred Geometry".
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://youtu.be/nvc44RyqrOU
For more about the California & Mr. Biffles Show:
Join Society's Rejects on Discord - https://discord.gg/GhQNgJu
The new Mandela Effects Chat Live January/February 2020 with California and Mr.Biffles on The California and Mr.Biffles Show!
We cover philosophy, bible changes, theology, meditation, manifestation, aliens, ufo, history, glitch in the matrix, Reddit Mandela effects M.E. me, etc and more.
Join Society's Rejects on Discord - https://discord.gg/GhQNgJu
Follow California on Sound Cloud - https://soundcloud.com/californiaglass
Donate on PayPal - [email protected]
Jacob Israel's Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/ThomasCalls
_____________________________________________________
More about Von's work:
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Below are the links to Princeton University's Global Consciousness Project. The basic way of reading the data graph is if the Earth's Schumann frequency hits the blue line then she piked and raised her magnetic frequencies. Otherwise, it's flatline and the event did not excite her or the collective consciousness of the group of people in that area of the world where the RNG, Random Number Generators are organizing ahead of the next heartfelt event.
https://bit.ly/30W7yZR
Older data events from the last 20 years that I have been following and found fascinating.
http://noosphere.princeton.edu/result...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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