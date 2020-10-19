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Bitcoin Cash Merchant Interview - Voltec Services
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11 views • October 19, 2020
Ryan Toohey is the Owner & Director of Voltec Services, an electrical contracting company in North Queensland, Australia. In addition to accepting Bitcoin Cash in his own business, Ryan has onboarded countless other businesses in the local area. Interviewed by Hayden Otto, Ryan shares his industry experience with Bitcoin Cash.

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Get the Bitcoin.com Wallet: https://www.wallet.bitcoin.com/
Get Bitcoin Cash Register: https://www.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-cash-register/

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Help us make more videos by donating to our Bitcoin Cash marketing campaign: bitcoincash:qq0rxhss39wav7txgn7rmvd70vegpjjjzq5ym2zh2e

Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
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#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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