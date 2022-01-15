© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Why Curses are Real and What to Do About It Seventeen
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • January 15, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #17
Description: Why Curses are Real and What to Do About It
How do curses differ from common angry thoughts? What can curses actually do to harm a person? What types of curses are there? Can curses made against our ancestors affect us now? What are the dark forces that amplify curse energy to inflict harm? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how curses really work, why cursing enemies is still common but always a bad idea, and how our Lightworker Healing Protocol helps both perpetrators and victims of powerful curses. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Why Curses are Real and What to Do About It
How do curses differ from common angry thoughts? What can curses actually do to harm a person? What types of curses are there? Can curses made against our ancestors affect us now? What are the dark forces that amplify curse energy to inflict harm? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how curses really work, why cursing enemies is still common but always a bad idea, and how our Lightworker Healing Protocol helps both perpetrators and victims of powerful curses. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.